‘Masoom’ director Shekhar Kapur channels his inner Taylor Swift

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has shared his fun-loving side as he channeled his inner pop singer Taylor Swift.

On Friday, actor, singer and filmmaker’s daughter Kaveri Kapur took to her Instagram Stories section and shared a joyous moment of her father by posting his candid shot.

In the picture Shekhar was seen in his spectacles while wearing a long pink wig, smiling happily looking away from the camera. Later, Shekhar, who has 151K followers on Instagram shared the snapshot on the Stories section.

He captioned it as: “The #taylorswift effect.”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter. She is known for her autobiographical songwriting and cultural impact. Her popular songs are ‘Blank Space’, ‘Bad Blood’ and ‘Love Story’ among many others.

Earlier, the filmmaker added another feather in his cap as he was appointed as the festival director for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Shekhar Kapur was also the chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) from the year 2020-2023 which has given the industry many talented writers, actors as well as prominent personalities.

The 78-year-old director made his exhilarating debut with the 1983 film ‘Masoom’ featuring Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Jugal Hansraj in lead roles. After its release, the film attained a cult status in the history of Indian Cinema for its compelling narrative along with its picturesque environment.

Later, he had a wonderful cinematic journey that also gave a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to actors such as Manoj Bajpayee who featured on-screen for the first time in 1994 action/adventure ‘Bandit Queen’ which is still considered one of the finest cult-classics of all time. ‘Bandit Queen’ also featured Seema Biswas, Nirmal Pandey, Deepak Soni and ‘Black Friday’ fame star Aditya Srivastava.

Shekhar’s last directorial was a British romantic comedy titled ‘What's Love Got to Do with It?’ which featured Shazad Latif, Lily James, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Ali, Taj Atwal, Oliver Chris and Asim Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 10 September 2022 and garnered huge appreciation from actors and critics present there and later released in the United Kingdom on 22 February 2023 and received mixed responses from the cine lovers.

