Masaba Gupta opens up on facing rejection

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Bollywood ace designer Masaba Gupta today took to her social media account to express her feelings about facing rejections, forgetting pain “too fast” and how “trying hard” is the only solution to all problems.

Sharing it on her social media account, Masaba wrote, “I must also spend a minute to talk about emotion & rejection. I have been rejected many times (most recently 3 times in the last 2 weeks) in my 16-year career.”

She further added how grateful she is to remember the good times when she was accepted. “But I have the good fortune of remembering the moments I was ACCEPTED. And not feeling defeated by rejections (my mother says I forget pain too fast), I am an emotional entrepreneur and feel everything deeply. And while people have laughed at it, I have never seen ‘feeling too much’ as anything but a superpower. Our only job is to try. And try hard,” she concluded.

The designer-turned-entrepreneur, who is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Neena Gupta, has had a tough yet solid childhood.

For the uninitiated, Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards. Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards never married each other, but Neena chose to raise Masaba all by herself as a single mother back in the '80s. , Despite living amidst a judgemental society, Neena stood strong for herself and her daughter.

Neena Gupta's father played an essential role in making her strong and fit to fight and survive. Masaba, despite being raised by her grandfather mostly as Neena would be out for work as she had to fulfil all responsibilities, has immense gratitude and respect for her mother.

Masaba, a few years ago, ventured into acting with a series based on her that starred Masaba in the lead. The show was titled Masaba Masaba. Neena Gupta too was a part of the show. On the personal front, Masaba got married to actor Satydeep Mishra in 2023. The couple welcomed a baby girl in October, 2024. They have named her as Matara.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.