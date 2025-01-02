Mark Wahlberg celebrates New Year with family in Barbados

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg is ready for 2025. The Ted actor, his wife Rhea Durham and their four kids, Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace, kicked off the new year while vacationing in St. James, Barbados.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR 2025 lets go”, Mark, 53, captioned an Instagram Reel that featured a picture of him and Rhea, 46, and one of him and his children seated for dinner, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Mark's son Michael, 18, shared a picture on Instagram from their sunny vacation sitting on the water. Ella, 21, also posted a carousel on Instagram, featuring pictures from fishing trips, dinners out and time spent lounging in the sun.

As per ‘People’, Rhea shared some pictures from New Year's Eve while the family was out at dinner, along with a snap of her and a monkey she befriended while on vacation.

"This guy comes to see me at 4:30ish every day. Made a lifer", she captioned her post. Another picture from their vacation featured her and Mark posing in front of a decorated tree on Christmas Eve.

The Wahlberg family has been spending lots of time together during the holidays. Rhea shared pictures of everyone at Nobu in Las Vegas for Thanksgiving. "So grateful my whole family is home for the holiday”, she wrote at the time.

The Fighter actor moved his family from California to Las Vegas in 2022. He spoke about the major shift in March 2024.

"It's a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests", he said of their new home base. "To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us”.

