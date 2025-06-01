Mark Hamill has no plans to return as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Actor Mark Hamill has shared that he won’t make his return to the ‘Star Wars’ universe. Hamill has played Luke Skywalker in the first three franchise-spawning ‘Star Wars’ films.

He recently discussed his future in the immortal sci-fi universe, reports ‘Variety’.

While he was the one to kick it off with ‘A New Hope’ in 1977 alongside Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, Hamill has no interest in taking the saga any further.

He told ‘ComicBook’, “I am so grateful to George (Lucas) for letting me be a part of that back in the day, the humble days when George called ‘Star Wars’ ‘the most expensive low-budget movie ever made’”.

He further mentioned, “We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my deal is, I had my time. I’m appreciative of that, but I think they should focus on the future and all the new characters”.

As per ‘Varity’, he joked that he “disappeared in (‘The Last Jedi’), I left my robes behind. And there’s no way I’m gonna appear as a naked force ghost”.

Hamill’s last major appearance as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ was as a force ghost in 2019’s ‘Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker’.

He also made brief appearances as Luke with de-aging and motion capture effects in ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’. ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ went on to become one of the most iconic films in history after its 1977 release, inspiring an endless march of spinoff series and follow-up films.

As of today, there have been 12 total films, including the original trilogy, and countless TV shows set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

