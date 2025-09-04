‘Marjaana’ from ‘Baaghi 4’ tells the story of heartache, quiet resolve

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) The song ‘Marjaana’ from the upcoming film ‘Baaghi 4’ starring Tiger Shroff was unveiled on Thursday. The song bares the heart of the film where love, loss, and longing collide. It carries the weight of sacrifice, the ache of love, and the quiet resolve that keeps the lead characters going. It is crooned by B Praak and Siddhant Mishraa with lyrics furnished by Sameer Anjaan.

The video of the song features Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. The track comes just a day ahead of the film’s release. The song follows the release of the track ‘Yeh Mera Husn’ from the film. ‘Yeh Mera Husn’ features former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in a bold avatar against the breathtaking backdrop of golden sands and crashing waves.

Earlier, the trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai. The trailer begins with Tiger Shroff doing what he does best — beating the bad guys as he sets out in search of his ladylove, Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu. What follows is a storm of blood, bone-crunching action and high-voltage drama as he is unable to find her and is told that she’s just a figment of his imagination.

The trailer also gives a fiery glimpse of Sonam Bajwa flaunting her action skills. The video ends with Tiger’s chilling one-liner, “Maine pehle bhi bola tha, jo tumhara torture hai… woh mera warm-up hai” which aligns with the “bloodiest love story” tag for the film.

‘Baaghi 4’ marks a bold new chapter, earning an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, an audacious move that underscores its raw, unfiltered cinematic style for the first time for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's banner.

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

