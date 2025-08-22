Margot Robbie spills the beans on her life as a new mom

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Margot Robbie has talked about becoming a first-time mom last year and declared life as a new parent is "the best".

The 35-year-old Hollywood actress welcomed her son with her husband Tom Ackerley, whom she married in 2016, in October.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Barbie” star said: "It's like, [when] you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it’s probably just really boring to hear.

"So, it’s kind of like: 'It’s the best', you know?"

The couple have yet to publicly reveal their son's name or any further details about his arrival, with reports suggesting they made a concerted effort to keep their baby news quiet, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told PEOPLE: "They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived. They’ve both been settling into being parents.”

“They’re homebodies so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They’re so happy."

Margot previously described herself as the "ultimate single gal" before meeting her husband, but the actress admitted the film producer totally changed her outlook entirely.

Reflecting on the evolution of their romance, Margot told Vogue magazine: "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit.”

"And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him'. And then it happened, and I was like, of course we're together."

Margot led the television series Pan Am and had her breakthrough in 2013 with Martin Scorsese's black comedy film The Wolf of Wall Street.

She achieved wider recognition with starring roles as Jane Porter in The Legend of Tarzan and as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe films beginning with Suicide Squad (2016).

The 35-year-old actress was feted with a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding in the biopic I, Tonya, Barbie earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.