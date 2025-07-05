Maoists renew call for peace talks amid heavy losses; govt stands firm

Raipur, July 5 (IANS) The banned CPI (Maoist) has once again extended an olive branch to the government, expressing willingness to engage in peace talks.

In a letter issued by Central Committee spokesperson Abhay, the group acknowledged the loss of over 85 senior cadres in recent anti-LWE operations conducted by security forces in Chhattisgarh.

The letter also alleged that in some instances, innocent villagers were wrongly branded as Maoists and killed in staged encounters.

Abhay said that the Maoist organisation is “fully prepared” for dialogue and urged the government to create a conducive environment for talks.

This is the fourth such appeal since March 2025, reflecting the group’s increasingly precarious position amid intensified security operations.

However, the government’s response remains unyielding.

During his recent visit to Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy towards LWE.

“There will be no talks with those who continue to bear arms… we will not let the Maoists sleep this monsoon season,” HM Shah had said, while reviewing anti-Maoist operations in Raipur earlier last month.

He had emphasised that the Centre’s goal is to eliminate left-wing extremism (LWE) nationwide by March 2026 and that development and peace can only follow the cessation of violence.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma had echoed this stance, stating that the state government will not entertain any dialogue until Maoists surrender unconditionally.

“This is not the time for appeasement. The people of Chhattisgarh have suffered enough. Talks will only happen when they lay down arms,” Sharma said during a recent visit to a rehabilitation centre for surrendered Maoists in Sukma.

The state has witnessed a sharp escalation in counter-insurgency efforts over the past year. According to official data, more than 400 Maoists have been killed and over 700 have surrendered since January 2025.

The government has also launched skill development and reintegration programmes for former insurgents, signalling a dual approach of force and rehabilitation.

While the Maoists' latest appeal signals a shift in tone, the government’s firm posture suggests that any peace process remains distant unless insurgents abandon violence entirely.

