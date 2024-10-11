'Many capable leaders in opposition', Bansuri Swaraj on LoP rotation debate

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj, when asked about the rumours of rotational Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, said that this is the internal matter of the opposition.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Swaraj said: "I have heard rumours about making the post of Leader of Opposition rotational in INDIA bloc. However, this is an internal matter of the opposition."

She added: "There are several capable leaders within the opposition who could take on the role. If the alliance feels that Rahul Gandhi is not fulfilling his responsibilities as LoP, they will need to address it. But again, this is the internal business of the India bloc."

Reacting to her comments, Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Yadav questioned the BJP's position on Rahul Gandhi's performance.

"How can the BJP judge whether Rahul Gandhi is performing his role properly? How often does the Prime Minister himself sit in the House? The primary duty of the Leader of the House is to listen to all voices," Yadav told IANS.

He went further, saying that Bansuri Swaraj's remarks might be politically motivated, noting, "Sushma Swaraj wanted to be Prime Minister, but it didn’t happen. Perhaps Bansuri believes that by attacking Rahul Gandhi, she can raise her profile and eventually aim for the Prime Minister's post."

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari criticised Bansuri Swaraj's statement, calling it shameful for a prominent lawyer to speak against the Constitution.

He told IANS: "As an advocate, it is unfortunate if she hasn't read the Constitution. Her mother was a respected leader. While it might be excusable for an ordinary MP, for a lawyer of her stature to make such remarks is truly shameful."

Another Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh dismissed the idea, saying that there is no talk of rotational LoP.

“I think the opposition does not want this. The opposition is united and the leader in charge is Rahul Gandhi and this must have come from BJP and not from the India Bloc,” he told IANS.

In the month of July after the new Lok Sabha was convened, Bansuri Swaraj had given notice in the House pointing out alleged inaccuracies in the speech of Rahul Gandhi made a day before. She had urged the Speaker to take cognisance of the matter.

Rahul Gandhi was appointed leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on June 25 after the meeting of INDIA bloc.

