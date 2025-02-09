Manushi congratulates Jeet Adani and Diva: A celebration of hearts

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Former beauty queen and actress Manushi Chhillar has congratulated Jeet Adani, the son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, on his wedding with Diva Shah. She said it is a celebration of hearts.

Manushi took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared the picture of the newly-wedded couple.

She wrote: “Not just a wedding but a celebration of hearts and causes… Congrats, you two @jeetadani & Diva!!”

Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrialist and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah on Friday in Ahmedabad.

The wedding, described as a private and traditional ceremony, took place at Shantigram, the Adani township in the city. The couple got engaged on March 14, 2023, in a low-profile ceremony attended by close family and friends. The pre-wedding celebrations commenced on February 5.

The ceremony adhered to traditional Jain and Gujarati customs, reflecting the cultural values of both families.

Talking about Manushi, the actress last month gave her fans a rare glimpse into her hidden treasures. She shared stunning photos of her travels that didn’t make it to Instagram earlier.

The 'Operation Valentine’ actress shared a series of her photos and wrote in the caption, “Some travel that didn’t make it to the gram I’ve always been a beach person!!!Which one are you?.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming thriller “Tehran,” directed by debutant Arun Gopalan. The film also stars John Abraham and is said to be inspired by true events set against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Manushi is the winner of Miss World 2017 pageant. She represented her state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant and won the title of Femina Miss India World 2017 and then went on to become the sixth contestant from India to be crowned Miss World after 17 years.

She made her acting debut with the role of Sanyogita in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj in 2022. She then appeared in The Great Indian Family and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

