Mansi Srivastava explains why Karan Vohra and she are 'very comfortable in each other’s presence'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Mansi Srivastava has opened up on her perfect camaraderie with the 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' co-star Karan Vohra, sharing they have become those kinds of friends, who are very comfortable in each other’s presence.

In the show, even though Raina (Mansi) hates her stepbrother Aryaman (Karan), Mansi and Karan share a beautiful friendship and lovely rapport, off-screen.

Mansi said: "It is a great experience working with Karan, he is a very talented actor. Gradually, we have become those kinds of friends, who are very comfortable in each other’s presence. Hence, it is difficult for me to always be rude to him on screen because our real-life bond is really great."

"Our off-screen bond is so strong and full of positivity, that switching to a negative role and getting into that zone of hating him, is a challenge. As soon as the shot gets cut, we laugh about it, and discuss how we can improve our scenes. We gossip, relish meals coming from our respective places, and play games together in between breaks," she added.

It will be interesting for viewers to watch the upcoming episodes as Janvi (Ulka) has got to know the real identity of Aryaman. Will Janvi ever be able to forgive Aryaman for having concealed his true identity?

The show also stars Nihan Jain as Janvi's son Kian.

'Main Hoon Saath Tere' airs on Zee TV.

On the work front, Mansi made her acting debut in 2012, playing Jasleen in 'Suvreen Guggal-Topper of The Year'. She has then featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Rab Se Sohna Isshq', 'Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Divya Drishti', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2', and 'Kundali Bhagya'.

Mansi has also featured in web series like 'Ratri Ke Yatri', 'Swaanng', 'The Prayag Raj'.

