Mansa Devi stampede: CM Dhami announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia, orders probe

Dehradun, July 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced Rs 2 lakh solatium to the next of kin of the deceased in the Mansa Devi stampede in Haridwar.

CM Dhami also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident that claimed six lives and injured several other devotees who had come for 'darshan' at the Mansa Devi temple.

He said that how the rumour about the electric current triggered the stampede will also be probed, and the guilty will be brought to justice.

The rescue and relief operations are underway, he said.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 50,000 in financial assistance for the injured in the incident.

In a post on the social media platform X, he expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for peace for the departed souls.

"The death of six people in the heart-wrenching stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply saddening. I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow," his post read.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said that extremely distressing news was received about the stampede. He said rescue and relief operations were underway, and he was closely monitoring the situation.

"Extremely distressing news has been received about a stampede breaking out at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. Uttarakhand SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations, CM Dhami said in his post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Mansa Devi stampede.

PM Modi extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. He said that the local administration is assisting those affected, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on the social media platform X.

Authorities confirmed that relief work is still underway, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Further details regarding the Haridwar incident are still awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.

