Manoj Bajpayee reveals why ‘Aiyaary’ is so close to his heart

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently marked the 7th anniversary of his film “Aiyaary” with a special post on social media, sharing his gratitude for being part of the project.

The actor took a trip down memory lane, posting behind-the-scenes photos from the set and reflecting on the meaningful journey of the film. Sharing a string of photos on his Instagram handle, Bajpayee wrote, “7 years of #Aiyaary! One of my best experiences on set! Honored to be part of a film that pays tribute to the unsung heroes of our armed forces. Directed by the brilliant @neerajpofficial and backed by an incredible cast, @sidmalhotra, @rakulpreet, #NaseeruddinShah, @anupampkher, and many more talented artists, this film remains close to my heart. Grateful to our producers and crew for bringing this story to life.”

In the images, Manoj is seen striking poses with Sidharth Malhotra.

On a related note, "Aiyaary," written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, also starred an ensemble cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anupam Kher, among others.

The film draws inspiration from the Adarsh Housing Society scam, focusing on the complex relationship between a colonel and his protégé. When the protégé overhears a conversation that shatters his trust, he becomes disillusioned and goes rogue, stealing sensitive data from their covert organization. This sets the colonel on a race against time to track him down and prevent a potential crisis.

Released on 16 February 2018, "Aiyaary" saw Sidharth in the role of Major Jai Bakshi. On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Lieutenant Colonel Abhay Singh in the action thriller.

Meanwhile, the National Award-winning actor was most recently seen in "Despatch," where he portrayed Joy, a seasoned crime editor at a Mumbai tabloid who gets caught up in a perilous investigation while trying to stay relevant in the digital age.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.