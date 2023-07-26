Manoj Bajpayee ‘exhilarated’ on ‘Silence 2’: Always seek to explore divers characters

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The National Award-winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee is all set to step back into the role of ACP Avinash, as the second instalment of the edge of the seat thrilling whodunit, ‘Silence’, has gone on the floors on Wednesday.

In the first instalment, ACP Avinash (Manoj Bajpayee) sets out to investigate the mysterious murder of a high-profile woman, peeling back the layers of a complex web of deceit, lies, and hidden truths. As the suspense builds, the audience is taken on an intense journey that culminates with shocking revelation.

Manoj leads an ensemble cast of Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh, in the second instalment of the movie.

Sharing his excitement, Manoj said: “I am thrilled and exhilarated to bring back the second instalment of ‘Silence’ for the audience. The love and appreciation I had received for this role has been truly overwhelming, and it motivates me to deliver my best with this new project as well.”

The versatile actor said that he always seeks to challenge himself, and explore diverse characters.

“ACP Avinash has been one such remarkable journey. I am immensely grateful to continue my long-standing association with ZEE5, Zee Studios and the Director, Aban Deohans. I truly hope that viewers enjoy this exciting new movie as it delves deeper into the world of mystery and suspense,” he added.

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the second part of ‘Silence’ promises yet another compelling plot filled with darker secrets and unexpected twists. Each moment of ‘Silence’ will hold a clue, challenging viewers to piece together the puzzle as the story unfolds. Manoj’s performance, coupled with Deohans' skilful direction, the movie will take the suspense genre to new heights.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj has recently delivered an impactful performance in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, where he played the role of Advocate PC Solanki.

He also has ‘Despatch’ in the pipeline.

'Silence 2’ will soon premiere on ZEE5.

