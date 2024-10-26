Mannara Chopra to celebrate Diwali in Dubai

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Mannara Chopra, who is the cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is all set to celebrate Diwali in Dubai this year.

Mannara took to her Instagram stories, where she is seen walking out of a hotel in Dubai dressed in a white skater dress. She paired it with a gold hair band and white stilettos.

For the caption, she wrote: “Gold to your hair, white to your dress, smile to your heart, that’s how you do it.”

She then shared a video featuring the Museum of The Future in Dubai as she was traveling in a car. Mannara, who will be performing in Dubai, wrote: “Long drives and chai in car but this Diwali is in Dubai.”

Mannara, who has acted in 40 commercials. Before her acting debut she worked as a fashion designer and as an assistant choreographer, being trained in dance forms like hip hop and belly dancing.

It was in 2014, when Mannara stepped into the world of acting and worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. She made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film “Prema Geema Jantha Nai” opposite Sreerama Chandra.

She made her Hindi debut with Anubhav Sinha's “Zid”, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In 2015, Chopra had special appearance in a song in two Tamil films “Sandamarutham” and “Kaaval”

Mannara also played the lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in “Thikka”. In 2017 she made her Kannada film debut “Rogue”. It was in 2023, when she appeared on the reality show “Bigg Boss 17”, marking her Hindi television debut. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up. She made her web debut with “Bhootmate,” in which she played a ghost Pari.

She will next appear in the Telugu film “Thiragabadara Saami”, opposite Raj Tarun and in the Punjabi film “Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.”

