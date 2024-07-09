Mann indicates minister's post for AAP candidate if he wins Jalandhar West bypoll

Jalandhar, July 9 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on the last day of the campaign for the Jalandhar West bypoll, on Monday sought votes for AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat, hinting he would be made a minister if he wins.

Addressing public meetings, he urged the people to support and vote for Bhagat on July 10.

Attacking the Congress, the Akali Dal and the BJP, he said: "God does everything for the betterment of the people, that's why a corrupt person resigned on his own and now Jalandhar will get an honest MLA."

"Mohinder Bhagat is a ‘bhagat’ by nature too, he is an honest and sincere leader."

The Chief Minister added the 'jharoo' (AAP symbol) button will be on the 5th number on the EVM machine but asked people make sure that Mohinder Bhagat comes first on the result day.

He said parties like the Congress and the Akali Dal and their leaders like Sukhbir Badal cannot compete against the AAP.

"They come out of their houses after asking the temperature and go inside their houses after doing formalities," Mann said, adding the AAP leaders are from common families and they stay among people and work for them.

Noting party chief Arvind Kejriwal "is in the jail under a false case", he said: "Let's win this election for him and give him something to smile about while he is in jail fighting against the dictators".

To woo the electorate, the Chief Minister added: "If you make Mohinder Bhagat win and climb the ladder of the Assembly, I will take him to the next step", hinting at a ministerial post for him.

Addressing the people, Bhagat thanked the people for their constant support. He urged the people to vote for the AAP to encourage Chief Minister Mann and give him a boost to work with even greater zeal for Punjab and its people.

