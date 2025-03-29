Manju Warrier on stardom: In Kerala, can ask for water and they’ll give it

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) For National Award-winning actress Manju Warrier, stardom is not a barrier but a beautiful bond with the people. Reflecting on her deep connection with Kerala, she says she can knock on any door at any point of the day, at night or day, and ask for a glass of water.

Manju, who made her debut in 1995 with the film “Sakshyam”, has worked in almost over 50 films in a career spanning three decades. In her journey, Manju has been feted with several honours including a National Film Award and a Kerala State Film Award.

Talking about stardom means to her, Manju told IANS: I don't know. I can say I am happy… That I am… Especially in Kerala, I am not a stranger to anyone. I can go to any house at any point of the day, at night or day, and ask for a glass of water and they will give it to me.”

“So, they won't even doubt, why is she coming and asking? So maybe that won't be there. So, I think I will enjoy that for the time being.”

Manju’s latest release is “L2: Empuraan”, an action thriller film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy and follows the events of its prequel Lucifer.

The film also stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Lucifer was conceived as a three-film franchise from its inception. The success of the first film led to the decision to proceed with the second instalment in the series. L2: Empuraan was announced in June 2019, and production, originally planned for mid-2020, faced delays due to the pandemic.

The film hit the big screen on March 27.

