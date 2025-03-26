Manju Warrier: I'm still as nervous as I was for the first shot of my first film

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) In a career spanning three decades and accolades including a National Award, actress Manju Warrier revealed that she is still as nervous as she was for the first shot of her debut film.

Talking about self doubt, Manju, who has also been feted with a Kerala State Film Award, told IANS: “I would not call it self-doubt. But I am still as nervous as I was for the first shot of my first film.”

“When I do a shot, even in Empuraan, or even in whatever film is coming next, before every shot, I am as nervous as I was for the first shot of my film. So I am praying that that should never go away. So that is what keeps me wanting to improve myself or do better myself,” added the actress, who made her debut in 1995 with Sakshyam.

The actress is super excited for the release of her upcoming film “L2: Empuraan”, which is slated to release on March 27.

“I am just even more than excited. I would say I am super grateful for this, the opportunity of being a part of this, the magnum opus if you can call it that. Lucifer, the first part of this franchise, was one of those films that for an actor it is such a privilege being a part of.”

“In terms of the scale and in terms of the acceptance from the audience. And the kind of role that you get to play in such a film. And of course working with great people like Mohanlal. Of course I have been fortunate enough to do a few films with him. All of which have been very very loved and accepted by the audience.”

She heaped praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is directing and starring in the upcoming movie.

“And of course I have not worked with Prithviraj as an actor. But it is as a director that I got to interact with him for the first time in Lucifer and now in Empuraan.”

The actress reveals why Prithviraj makes it to the Top 5 favourite directors.

“And I can easily say any day he will be in the top 5 of my favorite directors. It is such a pleasure working with a director who has such confidence and clarity about what he wants. And it is such a beautiful, pleasurable experience for any actor who is working with him…”

“So for me I am enjoying the privilege and the happiness and the excitement of having been part of such a film. And of course I am eagerly waiting to know what the audience also thinks about this film.”

