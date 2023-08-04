Manish Raisinghan on ‘KTHH’ 200 episodes: Loving this bubbly gooey small town romance

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Television stars Manish Raisinghan, Priyanka Dhavale, Shahmir Khan and Karan Khanna celebrated the success of their show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' which has completed 200 episodes.

The team enjoyed cutting cake with producer Suhail Zaidi.

Manish, who essays the lead role of Karan Pratap Singh, said, "I can feel the love of my audience for this new role on social media. I'm glad to enjoy the opportunity to be part of this beautiful project.”

He added: “I would rather say its me coming back to the chocolate boy hood with my role of Karan Pratap Singh after three back to back rebellious romantic roles. KTHH is coming back to living the magic of romance with endless amount of RK poses to look deep into someone's eyes to create that longing for audience to fall in love again. And I am totally loving this chirpy bubbly gooey, small town Romance."

Initially, the show had Harsh Nagar and Amar Upadhyay playing lead roles. Manish is happy about his show completing 200 episodes and is happy to be part of the show produced by Suhail Zaidi.

He says, "On this occasion of 200 episodes, I would love to congratulate Suhail Ji for putting up and holding together this wonderful show. The vibe of the team always travels top down and when I met him for the first time before joining the show, his chilled out friendly vibe set the tone for the world of 'KTHH' I was about to enter. A big thank to him for bringing me into this wonderful 'KTHH' family led by him."

Producer Suhail Zaidi feels blessed and shared, "I'm happy that my first project as a producer is receiving so much love and appreciation from the audience. We completed 200 beautiful episodes.”

“I would humbly take this opportunity to thank all the viewers and well wishers for their continuous love, blessings and support. We promise to bring more entertainment in upcoming episodes folding new twists and turns."

