Manipur: Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition

Imphal, Oct 28 (IANS) The Indian Army, Assam Rifles along with other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Manipur Police have seized 22 more weapons and a large cache of ammunition was recovered during the past few days in strife-torn Manipur, officials said on Monday.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that besides the 22 more weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), huge quantities of ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered from both the hill and valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Thoubal.

He said that the security forces recovered one .303 Sniper Rifle, one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one 9 mm Pistol, one Single Barrel Breech Loading Gun, Grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores from the forested area between Laimaton and Aigejang in Kangpokpi District.

Lt Col Shukla said that a joint team from Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered one 9 mm Carbine, one “pompi” shotgun, one grenade and ammunition from a freshly dug pit concealed with grass and black polythene bags, in the vicinity of B Phainom Village in Thoubal District.

The Army and Manipur Police recovered an arms cache that had one 2-inch Mortar, one .303 Rifle, one Double Barrel Rifle, two Pistols, one Pompi Gun, Grenades, ammunition and war-like stores from Lairok, fringe areas of Imphal East District, duly supported by trained Army dog.

The spokesman said that the forces also recovered two .303 rifles, two .22 mm semi-automatic rifles, one large country-made mortar (pompi), a 12 Bore Pistol and a large amount of ammunition in joint operations from Teibung village, Churachandpur District.

Simultaneously, from Uyungmakhong village, Bishnupur District, the Army, Manipur Police and CRPF, recovered one SLR, one powerful IED of approximately 2.4 Kg, some grenades, and war-like stores, he said.

One Single Barrel Bore Rifle, two 9 mm pistols, grenades and ammunition have been recovered from Imphal West in a joint operation by Assam Rifles, CRPF and Manipur Police from Shantipur Makha Leikai Shamushang.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further disposal.

The successful recoveries highlight the seamless cooperation between the security forces demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region, a defence release said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.