Manipur: Nine arrested in specially-abled man’s murder case

Imphal, June 17 (IANS) Manipur Police arrested nine people, including six members of the Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol, in connection with the missing and killing of a physically challenged man, whose body was found on the banks of the Nambul River, triggering widespread protests, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that six Arambai Tenggol members and three other individuals have been arrested during the past 24 hours in connection with the incident.

A total of five vehicles including three Gypsies have been seized in connection with the case. Chesam Abdul Kadir, 29, a resident of Imphal West district, went missing on June 11. Kadir, a mentally challenged person who belongs to the Meitei Pangal (Muslim) community. He was reportedly accused of theft and assaulted by some people, following which he was reported missing.

A Manipur police statement said that the dead body was exhumed on Monday in the presence of the executive magistrate, the forensic team and family members. A criminal case has been registered and a thorough investigation will be done, the statement said, adding that nine suspects have already been arrested in connection with the case.

It added that the public is requested to cooperate with the investigation, remain calm and not believe rumours.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage across the state, particularly among the Meitei Pangal (Muslim) community. The Manipur Meitei Pangal Welfare Organisation (MMWO) has strongly condemned the alleged kidnapping and murder of Abdul Kadir.

MMWO Secretary General Firoz Khan urged the government to arrange for stringent punishment for those involved in the incident. Various other organisations termed the act a “heartless crime” and linked it to a disturbing pattern of violence, including killings, abductions, and extortion, reported in Manipur’s valley region over the past two years.

They have appealed to the Governor and the Centre for immediate intervention to ensure justice for the victim.

