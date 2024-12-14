Manipur: Militant killed in encounter, six held

Imphal, Dec 14 (IANS) An armed militant was killed and six others were apprehended after a fierce exchange of fire between Manipur Police Commandos and a militant group in Thoubal District on Saturday, officials said.

A significant cache of arms and ammunition, along with multiple electronic devices, were also recovered from the spot.

A senior police official in Imphal said that armed militants attacked the Manipur Police Commandos at Salungpham Thongkhong during a routine patrol in Thoubal district.

The Commando personnel also retaliated against the attack and nabbed six militants while another was injured in the gun battle. The injured cadre subsequently succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

Another police official said that the armed militants, travelling in two cars, were initially pursued by the police on suspicion.

The armed group opened fire on the police commando, prompting the security personnel to retaliate, which led to the fierce encounter, the official said.

The body of the slain militant Laishram Prem alias Loktak Singh (18) was shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for an autopsy examination.

The arrested militants have been identified as Thokchom Momocha alias Sunny (41), Sarangthem Anand Singh alias Malem (36), Ningthoujam Karna Singh alias Pishak (27), Ningthoujam Manoranjan Singh alias Khagemba (21), Thongam Phalguni alias Urikpa alias Khoithol (27) and Moirangthem Johnson alias Thouna (21).

The recovered arms and ammunition include two INSAS Rifles (5.56 mm), one Amogh Rifle (5.56 mm), one .303 Rifle, one SLR (7.62 mm), one INSAS Folding Rifle (5.56 mm), and a huge quantity of various types of ammunition, and five mobile phones.

Thoubal District Police, however, are verifying whether the slain individual and the arrested persons are militants of any outfit or armed village volunteers.

Further details are awaited.

