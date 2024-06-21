Manipur Guv asks DGP, Security Advisor to take prompt action against perpetrators of violence

Imphal, June 21 (IANS) Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday directed the Director General of Police and the Security Advisor to the state government to initiate prompt action against anyone involved in violence and take the necessary security measures in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, and all the valley districts.

Security Advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh, and state Director General of Police Rajiv Singh separately met the Governor and apprised her of the prevailing situation of the state and the action taken by the security forces to deal with the situation.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor reviewed the prevailing security situation with the two officials.

The DGP briefed the Governor about the recent incidents in the Jiribam district and follow-up actions taken up by the state police with Central forces. He also informed her about the security measures taken to stop any eventuality at any point in time and at any part of the State.

The Governor directed the DGP to take up appropriate security measures to ensure the safety and security of the people and property in the state. She also asked the DGP to take up the appropriate scale of security coverage along the two national highways (NH 2 and NH 37) so as to enable free passage of petroleum products and other goods-laden vehicles, the sources said.

Uikey further asked the DGP to extend all possible help to the displaced people in Jiribam, which witnessed a wave of violence after the killing of 59-year-old farmer Soibam Saratkumar Singh on June 6. The Jiribam violence led to around 900 tribals belonging to the Kuki and Hmar communities taking shelter at the homes of relatives and friends in two villages in the Cachar district of southern Assam, while around 1,000 people, mostly belonging to the Meitei community, are now sheltered in seven relief camps in Jiribam.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Security Advisor apprised the Governor about the security measures taken up in the state, especially in Jiribam. He informed the Governor that adequate security forces composed of state and Central security forces have been deployed at many vulnerable places including the interior areas of the district.

The DGP and the Security Advisor, who, along with Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, attended the review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, earlier apprised Chief Minister N. Biren Singh about the meeting.

