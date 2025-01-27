Manipur Cong file petitions seeking disqualification of 4 NPP MLAs

Imphal, Jan 27 (IANS) Opposition Congress in Manipur on Monday filed disqualification petitions before the Speaker's Tribunal of the Assembly against four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs for extending support to the BJP-led government, despite the party withdrawing its support to the saffron party in November last year.

Manipur Congress Vice-President Hareshwar Goswami, a retired bureaucrat, filed four different disqualification petitions against the NPP MLAs at the Speaker's Tribunal of the Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Goswami's lead counsel, N. Bupenda Meitei, said that his client (the petitioner), filed the disqualification petitions against four NPP MLAs for extending support to the BJP-led government in the state.

"The four MLAs attend a meeting of the ruling MLAs in November.

The meeting was convened by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, despite NPP National President (Conrad K. Sangma) and his party (NPP), had withdrawn support to the BJP government in Manipur," said Meitei, also an advocate in Manipur High Court.

Citing the Meghachandra case in the Supreme Court for deciding pending disqualification petitions within three months of the date of filing of the disqualification petitions, he expressed confidence that the Speaker would dispose of the disqualification petitions expeditiously.

The 4 NPP MLAs are Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh, Thongam Shanti Singh, Irengbam Nalini Devi, and Janghemlung Panmei. '

The NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma, had on November 17 last year withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, claiming that CM Biren Singh-led Manipur government "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the violence-ravaged state.

The NPP had seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

The withdrawal by the NPP, however, did not have any impact on Chief Minister Biren Singh-led Manipur government as the BJP has 37 MLAs' support in the 60-member Assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of Naga People's Front (NPF) and three Independents.

NPP MLA N. Kayisii, also the party's Manipur unit President, died on January 18 after a prolonged illness, leaving six-party legislators in the House at present.

However, after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, 10 tribal, including seven BJP and two Kuki People's Alliance legislators, have been boycotting the Assembly sessions and demanding a separate administration or Union Territory for the tribals in the state.

Of the 10 tribal MLAs, two are Ministers -- Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen (lone woman Minister) –- are also not coming to the state capital due to security reasons and not attending the Cabinet meeting.

The ruling BJP and the Chief Minister did not yet take any action against the party's seven tribal MLAs.

