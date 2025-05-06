Manan Bhardwaj shares his views on the rising popularity of AI music

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Singer Manan Bhardwaj captured the essence of genuine love with his latest musical, "Main Tere Sang". During an interaction with IANS, the singer revealed that he received the inspiration for the soulful track after listening to a lot of classic Indian music.

Manan told IANS, "Vivin and I were immersing ourselves in old songs, and that led us to explore a vintage style. We wanted to revisit and honor our musical roots, and from that idea, this song was born."

When asked about the accusations of his songs being recreations, the singer reacted, "I’ve heard those accusations, but I honestly don’t understand them. I have many beautiful original compositions—'Shiddat' is one, and 'Moonchi Diwari', among others. Most of the music I’ve done for films is original. When it comes to recreation, yes, sometimes it’s required. Nobody wants to recreate songs, but occasionally, it's part of the job."

Manan was also questioned if the audience preferred original music or recreations. To this, the ' Shiddat' singer said, "The real issue is what the audience chooses to listen to. If recreations are more in demand, then naturally they’ll trend more. But if I look at my own work, I’d say around eighty percent of it is original and only a small portion is recreated. If proper credits are given in recreations, it’s acceptable. The real problem is when the original work is copied without acknowledgment. Recreation has its place, but outright copying is unethical."

Manan also shared his views on the gaining popularity of AI music, and if it is a threat to the composers.

"I don’t believe anyone’s future is in danger. Hard work will always stand out. Those creating AI music have also worked hard. We just need to work harder and create authentic, heartfelt music," he shared.

Citing an example, the singer added, "Think of soap. Handmade organic soap is more expensive than factory-made ones. If someone values purity and can afford it, they'll choose handmade. The same applies to music. Over time, people will seek authentic, "organic" music again."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.