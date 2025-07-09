Man who accused MP Cong chief of offering money to make fake allegation, missing with family: Digvijaya Singh

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh), July 9 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, on Wednesday, claimed that Gajraj Lodhi, who had accused State Congress President Jitu Patwari of "offering money" to make a fake video, has been missing from his home for the last 10 days.

Singh in a video message said that he had visited Gajraj Lodhi's home in Mundara village under Mungaoli police station in Ashoknagar district on Tuesday evening.

The veteran Congress leader claimed that Gajraj Lodhi's home was found locked from outside, and one of his cows was lying dead there.

What is surprising is that no one came to remove the cow carcass due to fear from police, Singh claimed.

"Gajraj's neighbours said that his family wasn't seen for the last 10 days, after an FIR was registered against Jitu Patwari. Locals also said that police have threatened them not to visit Gajraj's home, else they will directly face consequences," he added.

Subsequently, Digvijaya Singh, who accompanied his son and Raghogarh MLA, Jaivardhan Singh arrived at the Mungaoli police station late on Tuesday and lodged a missing complaint of Gajraj Lodhi and his family.

In the written complaint submitted at the Mungaoli police station, available with IANS, Digvijaya Singh wrote, "I had gone to meet Gajraj Lodhi at his residence in Mundara village, neither he nor any of his family members were found there. Villagers said that the family has been missing after an FIR was registered against Jitu Patwari."

On June 27, a man identified himself as Raghuraj Lodhi in a viral video had claimed that he was beaten up by village sarpanch and his son.

Raghuraj had also alleged that the village sarpanch forced him to eat human faeces.

Patwari had shared that video on his social media accounts, demanding an action on June 28.

However, on June 29, Raghuraj's brother Gajraj Lodhi share a video, claiming that Jitu Patwari had offered him money to make a "fake" video.

Subsequently, based on Gajraj's statement, Mungaoli police had registered an FIR against Patwari on June 29.

He was booked under Sections 61(2) criminal conspiracy, 196(1)(a) promoting enmity, 197(1)(c) assertion causing disharmony and hatred, 229(2) fabricating false evidence, 237 false declarations, and 353(1)(c) mischief under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To oppose the FIR against Patwari, Congress held a massive protest in Ashoknagar on Tuesday.

After the protest, Patwari has said that police officials have assured that case against him will be withdrawn after investigation.

