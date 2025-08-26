Man Utd were not ready to play in Europe this season: Ruben Amorim

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted his team was not ready to play in Europe this season.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League 2024/25 campaign, United finished out of the European qualification spot for just the second time since English clubs returned to UEFA competitions after a five-year ban in 1990.

Amorim will be hoping United secures their first win of the season, after a loss and a draw against Arsenal and Fulham respectively, against Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

“It’s a normal thing that happens in other clubs. I think we were not prepared to play Europe; that is my feeling, to have strong games in the Champions League and then play Premier League. We need time to develop as a team.

"So, they just need to fight for the places, and then everything can change. Sometimes one is playing, in other moments, other guys are going to play, and we have the cups, so we’re going to have a lot of games for everybody," said Amorim in the pre-game press conference.

The Portuguese also claimed he was happy to get the additional time with the squad, with the absence of European commitments.

“Yeah, I said that last season. We need time to prepare every game. The games are really competitive, and we need time to build a base, and then, in the future, to move forward. And we’ll reach one moment where we need to have Europe for everybody to play games.”

Amorim isn’t sure whether or not Noussair Mazraoui will be able to return to action before the international break.

The Manchester United full-back has not been involved since the final day of last season, when he limped off during the first half of the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Now, while it seems the former Ajax defender is approaching full fitness again, the boss is being cautious before meetings with Grimsby Town and Burnley.

“But he’s near, we are just finishing some drills with him to be sure that he’s not going to have another problem.”

Lisandro Martinez is also set to miss the trip to Cleethorpes, as he continues to recover from the knee injury he suffered in February.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.