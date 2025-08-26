India’s UNESCO Global Health representative backs PM Modi’s call to fight obesity

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging up an “obesity crisis” in the country, Dr Rahul Mehra, India’s National Representative for the UNESCO Chair on Global Health and Education, on Tuesday stressed the need to institutionalise health education in schools as a long-term solution to the growing epidemic.

“Obesity is no longer confined to adults or urban populations, it is increasingly affecting children, and that should deeply concern us. Unless we act early, today’s childhood obesity will translate into tomorrow’s chronic illnesses and lost productivity,” said Dr Mehra.

He said that it must begin from the classroom, making health education as fundamental as mathematics, science, or languages.

Dr Mehra said, “The Prime Minister’s call to reduce cooking oil consumption by 10 per cent is a practical first step. But this must be embedded in a wider movement, one that integrates sustainable food systems, emphasises eating more vegetables and fruits and discourages junk food.”

According to the National Family Health Survey (2019–21), nearly a quarter of Indian women and men are overweight or obese. There is also a rising tide of childhood obesity with about 5 per cent of school going children being obese.

Obesity is one of the most important drivers behind heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. For India, this represents not just a public health challenge but a barrier to achieving the vision of a productive and prosperous 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Dr Mehra said, in a statement, that UNESCO’s global approach to health strongly advocates for disease prevention rooted in awareness and education.

He highlighted that behavioural change cannot be achieved through government programmes alone as it requires cultural shifts driven by families, schools, and communities.

“Schools must serve as the first line of defence. Beyond structured health education, physical activity and parental involvement are essential to reversing the obesity trend,” he said.

While commending existing government initiatives such as the 'Fit India Movement', 'Eat Right India', and 'POSHAN Abhiyaan', Dr Mehra stressed that these efforts must be woven into a more comprehensive framework that includes curriculum reforms, grassroots awareness campaigns, and stronger public-private collaboration.

