Man Utd confirm arrival of fullback Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for 30 million pounds

Manchester, Feb 2 (IANS) Manchester United has announced the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for a reported fee of 30 million pounds. The Denmark international has signed a contract until June 2030, with the option of an additional year.

Dorgu, 20, has played 57 games for Lecce, contributing five goals already. The versatile wingback has enjoyed an excellent season so far, having won the second-most ground duels in Serie A and attempted the fourth most take-ons of any defender in the league. He also scored with his first touch on his international debut in September.

“I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family. “I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions,” said Dorgu.

The Red Devils will be happy to get the signing of Dorgu over the line ahead of the end of the Winter transfer window which closes on Monday. The signing of Dorgu comes after head coach Ruben Amorim, who has introduced a back five system at Manchester United, is looking to add players that suit his new system at the club.

This news comes a day after United confirmed the arrival of England youngster Ayden Heaven who has joined the club from Arsenal and signed a contract until June 2029, with the option of an additional year

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United's technical director, said, “Patrick is a really exciting talent; his strong defensive and attacking attributes, adaptability and work-rate will make him a key part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

“Patrick has had a superb start to his career, and at the age of just 20, we know he will continue to develop under the guidance of our excellent coaching team.”

