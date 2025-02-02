Haddin urges Australia to send Konstas home if he is not in plan for second Test vs SL

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has advised selectors to send 19-year-old Sam Konstas back home to play state cricket if he is not in contention for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Despite making an impressive debut against India, Konstas was left out of the playing XI for the first Test in Galle, with the side opting for the experience of Travis Head at the top of the order.

Haddin, a strong advocate for young players gaining match experience, believes Konstas should return to New South Wales to play in their upcoming Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland at the Gabba rather than carrying drinks in Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the matter, Haddin emphasised that Konstas’ development will benefit more from time in the middle than merely being part of the squad without getting game time.

“We’ve got to remember he’s only 19, so if they’re not using him for the second Test, I would send him home to play state cricket,” Haddin said. “He hasn’t played a lot, and the more he plays, the better. He would’ve had a good couple of weeks over there in Sri Lanka learning, so if he’s not going to be needed, send him back home to bat," Haddin was quoted by Fox Cricket as saying.

While acknowledging that Konstas is learning valuable lessons from being around the senior squad, Haddin insisted that first-class experience is crucial at this stage of his career.

“He’s only played 13 first-class games, and while he’ll be picking the brains of the senior players, the best way for him to improve is by spending time in the middle.”

Despite being omitted from the Test XI in Sri Lanka, Haddin expects Konstas to play a key role in Australia’s Test future, particularly in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June.

“I think he’s been left out of the side because Australia had a plan a long time ago of how they wanted to play in Sri Lanka,” Haddin explained. “We’ve seen how well Travis Head and Uzzie (Khawaja) played at the top of the order, but I think he (Konstas) will come straight back in for the Test Championship.”

Konstas has been one of Australia’s most exciting young batting prospects, rising rapidly over the past six months with strong performances in domestic and international cricket.

“He’s come out of nowhere in the last six months because he’s such a high-quality player and is still learning the game,” Haddin added. “He’s only a 19-year-old boy, the world is in front of him, and we’re going to see a very good player for a very long time.”

Australia’s decision to stick with experience over youth has so far paid off, with the visitors retaining the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy after a dominant innings-and-242-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test.

The Australian top order fired in Galle, with Usman Khawaja scoring a historic 232, while Travis Head and Steve Smith also made significant contributions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.