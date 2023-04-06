Man held at Hyderabad airport with gold valued at Rs 32 lakh

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Customs officials at Hyderabad airport on Thursday arrested a man for smuggling 514 gm gold valued at over Rs 32 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

A senior Customs official said that the man was held on the basis of passenger profiling. He arrived at Hyderabad International Airport from Riyadh on Thursday.

"On suspicion, the Customs officials searched the accused. The passenger was found to be carrying 514 gm of gold paste concealed in the rectum in the form of three capsules. The value of the gold is estimated to be Rs 32,08,902," the official said.

The official said that the gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the accused was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.