Man held in Goa with 5.5 kg ganja

Panaji, March 26 (IANS) A 26-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Goa for allegedly possessing 5.5 kg ganja valued at Rs 5.50 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Bijay Mallick, 26, a native of Odisha.

"Mallick has been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act and his police remand is being obtained to find out the source of the seized narcotic drugs," a police officer said.

