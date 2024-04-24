Man axed to death by nephews in Lucknow

Lucknow, April 24 (IANS) A 50-year-old man was axed to death by his nephews and their associates in the Nagaram police station area of Lucknow on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The victim, Sohanlal of Pal Khera, was plucking vegetables from the field when he was attacked by his nephews Mani Ram, Dhani Ram, and Hari Ram, along with their aides.

They first instigated a fight and attacked him with axes, causing him to suffer multiple injuries, the police added.

One blow of the axe cut deep into his throat, and he died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. The assailants fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving information from the village locals, the victim's family members reached the scene and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Zone, Tej Swaroop Singh, said that the initial investigation revealed that the victim's nephews were angry with Sohanlal, whom they believed to be a sorcerer, and whom they suspected of using black magic to hinder their progress.

"They found an opportune time to attack the victim when he was all alone," said the DCP, adding, "Teams have been formed to nab the miscreants."

