Mammootty turns 74: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Kalyani Priyadarshan & others wish the superstar

Chennai, Sep 7 (IANS) Mollywood sensation Mammootty turned 74 on Sunday, and marking his birthday, Mohanlal shared a candid photo of the two superstars together.

The still that featured the two posing on a couch together was captioned, "Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka".

Additionally, wishing Mammootty on his special day, actress Malavika Mohanan took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the beginning of her acting journey with Mammotty's actor son Dulquer Salmaan-starrer "Pattam Pole".

Dropping a throwback pic with Mammootty, she penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle that read: "This was my first ever “audition” in my life. The magnitude of it never hit me back when it was happening, but who gets their first one taken by a legendary actor? Crazy right?They were casting for ‘Pattam Pole’ at the time with Dulquer and Mammukka spotted me at a set I was visiting and recommended me for the film and that’s how I landed my first role ever," she wrote, adding that she "can’t help but think of where it all started and the man who was responsible for me foraying into this world which I wasn’t really planning on otherwise."

Happy birthday @mammootty sir...Thank you for bringing me into the magical world of movies."

Furthermore, Kalyani Priyadarshan, who will be seen alongside Mammootty in "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra", spilled details about her first meeting with the superstar.

She penned: "I remember the day he walked onto our set as a surprise. I think all of us instantly dropped anything in our hands the moment we saw him. I was jealous of the boys who managed to grab pictures with him, while I was stuck in costume and couldn’t."

"While we were all so tense, his aura was what it always is (light, funny, effortless). That’s just the kind of person he is - someone who inspires without trying, and reminds you what it means to be human. I just hope with this film, we’ve made him proud. Happy birthday to our Moothon...", Kalyani concluded.

