Mammootty to star in Deeno Dennis' action entertainer 'Bazooka'

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Superstar Mammootty will be seen starring in director Deeno Dennis' Malayalam action entertainer 'Bazooka', which also features Gautham Menon and Gayathri Iyer.

Mammootty said: "I am really happy to be working with Deeno on this very exciting story. It is always invigorating to work with young professionals who see cinema and the world with fresh eyes, are willing to take risks and want to tell stories that have never been told before."

"I am sure that this film will be a milestone for all of us and will thrill the audience as well."

Son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis, debutant director Deeno Dennis said: "To have Mammootty sir star in my first film is a dream come true and working with him is an experience of a lifetime."

The announcement was made by Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd.

Siddharth Anand, Sr. Vice President -of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, said: "'Bazooka' is a very special project because it stars a legend like Mammooty sir in a never before avatar that will take his fans by absolute surprise."

Co-producer Jinu V. Abhraham said: "The making of this film is going to be a journey like no other and we are sure the audience will embrace this incredible story."

The film is also co-produced by Dolvin Kuriakose.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.