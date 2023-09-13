Mamata Banerjee invites SL President to attend biz summit in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she has invited Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said she met the President at the Dubai International Airport Lounge.

"His Excellency The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata," she said.

Banerjee also said that Wickremesinghe has extended a "cordial invitation" for her to visit Sri Lanka.

"It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications," she added.

The two-day business summit, an annual event of the West Bengal government to showcase the state as an ideal investment destination, is scheduled to take place on November 21-22.

