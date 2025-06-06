Malavika Mohanan shoots for 'Sardar 2' in Bangkok

Chennai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays the lead along with actor Karthi and actress Rajisha Vijayan, in director P S Mithran's eagerly-awaited spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’, is now shooting for the film in Bangkok.

On Friday, the actress shared a picture from the sets of the film in Bangkok on her Instagram stories. Sources say that the unit of Sardar 2 will be shooting a few action scenes and a song in this final schedule.

It may be recalled that Malavika had in May, this year, disclosed during a question and answer session with fans that she would be wrapping up 'Sardar 2' in June.

Interestingly, the unit has been shooting this film for over a 100 days. In fact, the unit completed a 100 days of shooting in April this year.

It may be recalled that director P S Mithran, in an exclusive interview to IANS, had also confirmed that dubbing work on the film was also progressing simultaneously on the film.

“Only another five to 10 per cent of the film is left. Yes, dubbing is also happening simultaneously,” he had informed on the sidelines of an event organised to launch the prologue of the film.

While announcing the sequel to Sardar, the makers released a promo that showed Karthi’s character being sent as a spy to Cambodia. When asked if whether the story indeed moves to Cambodia or whether it takes place in China, Mithran had said, “Initially, the story goes to Cambodia and then shifts to China.”

A prologue released by the makers recently gave away the fact that actor S J Suryah plays the main antagonist in the film and that his character is called Black Dagger.

On the technical front, Sardar 2 has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Ruben and Art direction is by K Kadhir. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and the story for the sequel has been written by M R Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu and Geevee.

