Malaika shares statement after father’s demise, requests privacy

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora has shared a statement in the light of her father, Anil Kuldip Mehta’s demise.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening and shared a note with a monochromatic picture of her father. She shared that the family is still in shock, and has requested privacy in these testing times. The actress also shared the names of her pets in the official statement on social media.

She wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend.”

She further mentioned, “Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy.”

Netizens took to the comments section as they paid their condolences to the departed soul.

One user wrote, “May the family get the strength to cope up with this untimely loss of its loved one. Stay strong.”

Another wrote, “Sending you love, light and prayers.”

A third user wrote, “Very very sorry to hear. Deepest condolences to you and the family. Sending you healing and positivity.”

Members of the entertainment industry also took to the comment section, and expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event.

Malaika was born in Thane, Maharashtra. Her parents got divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

