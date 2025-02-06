Malaika Arora discovers her love for sarees

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora recently admitted that although she doesn't wear sarees often, she can’t help but wonder why she doesn’t do it more especially when it’s in striking red.

The diva recently shared a video on Instagram, showcasing her effortless elegance in a red saree. Along with the video, she reflected on her rare yet undeniable love for sarees. In the video, Malaika effortlessly exudes elegance as she gracefully moves in a glossy red satin saree. The actress paired the traditional outfit with a sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl complimented her look with chunky golden bangles and a statement choker.

In the video, Malaika is seen standing in front of a mirror as she strikes different poses for the camera. She also added "Maula Mere Maula" instrumental song to the video.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently made headlines after her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shared his marriage plans months after their breakup.

During the trailer launch of "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", the 'Singham Again' actor was asked about his plans for marriage.

Arjun responded saying, “Jab hongi tab aap sabko bata dunga. Aaj toh film ko discuss karne ka aur celebrate karne ka mauka hai. So let’s talk about the film. I think I have allowed enough conversation and chatter around my personal life. When the time is right, mujhe koi jhijak nahi hogi. Aap sab jaante ho how I am as a person. So right now, let’s celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi, fir meri biwi ka jab waqt aayega tab uske baare mein baat kar lenge.” (When it happens, I will let you all know. Today is the time to discuss and celebrate the film. So let’s talk about the film. I think I have allowed enough conversation and chatter around my personal life. When the time is right, I won’t hesitate. You all know how I am as a person. So for now, let’s celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and when the time comes for my wife, we’ll talk about that then.)

Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, parted ways in 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.