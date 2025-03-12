Makers of Vetrimaran’s ‘Viduthalai’ release deleted scene from film featuring Soori, Bhavani

Chennai, Mar 12 (IANS) The makers of director Vetrimaran’s critically acclaimed ‘Viduthalai’ franchise, featuring actors Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, have now released a deleted scene from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Soori, who plays the lead in the film, took to his X timeline to share the YouTube link of a deleted scene from the film, featuring him and actress Bhavani, who plays the female lead.

He wrote, “Viduthalai Deleted Scene #1 - Soori & Bhavani's Unseen Conversation!” and shared the link.

The deleted scene has some really funny sequences. It begins with Soori being dropped on a bike at a mechanic shop in the small village that is located deep in the forests. Seeking to lend a helping hand to the mechanic repairing his jeep, Soori takes off his police uniform and starts helping around.

When Bhavani, a girl in the village passes by, he offers to return the empty soda bottles he had bought at her grandmother’s shop. She makes fun of him, saying, “ Are you a mechanic? I thought you were a cook.” He keeps insisting he is a policeman and she refuses to buy it. He gets agitated and confronts her saying, “ You can see me as a cook and a driver but not a cop.” To this, she says, “In which world does a policeman return the soda bottles he has got?” Soori responds saying he was returning the bottles to which Bhavani says,”Which is why I don’t consider you a policeman.” The scene features two other cute romantic sequences involving Soori and Bhavani as well. Interestingly, they are also funny.

‘Viduthalai’ is a franchise from which two instalments have released so far. While the first part of Viduthalai, which came in for a lot of appreciation, focussed on a constable character called Kumaresan(played by Soori), the second part of the film focussed on the character of a revolutionary leader called Karuppan aka Perumal Vaathiyar (played by Vijay Sethupathi).

