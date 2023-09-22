‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 a super upgrade, a delight for 1st-time buyers too

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) iPhone 15 has created many firsts from the technology point of view but for India, the device stands out as it has been made available for iPhone lovers in the country on the day of its global launch.

Owning an iPhone 15 means you have access to plethora of first-time features, like Dynamic Island, a powerful 48MP Main camera, new 2x Telephoto option, Precision Finding feature, USB-C port and more.

Let us find out why iPhone 15 is your go-to device -- for an upgrade or a first-time experience.

First and foremost, it is iPhone 15 (of course!). Available in 6.1-inch, it now has the Dynamic Island functionality, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities.

The experience fluidly expands and adapts so you can see the next direction in Maps, easily control music, and, with third-party app integrations, get real-time updates on food delivery, ride sharing, sports scores, travel plans, and more.

The Super Retina XDR display on the deice is great for watching content and playing games.

Peak HDR brightness now reaches up to 1,600 nits so HDR photos and videos look better than ever.

When it is sunny, peak outdoor brightness reaches up to 2,000 nits -- twice as bright as the previous generation.

Design-wise, the device features a sophisticated new look that’s built to last.

For the first time in a smartphone, colour is infused throughout the back glass, creating five beautiful colours, with a new contoured edge on the aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure.

The back glass is strengthened with an optimised dual-ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a luxurious, textured matte finish.

The Ceramic Shield front cover continues to be tougher than any other smartphone glass.

With a water- and dust-resistant design and industry-leading durability features, iPhone 15 lasts and holds its value longer than any other smartphone.

Now, on the camera.

For the first time, the 48MP Main camera on an iPhone base model shoots sharp photos and videos while capturing fine details, with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 per cent Focus Pixels for fast autofocus.

Using the power of computational photography, the Main camera gives you a new 24MP super-high-resolution default, offering incredible image quality at a practical file size ideal for storing and sharing.

By intelligently integrating hardware and software, an additional 2x Telephoto option will give you three optical-quality zoom levels — 0.5x, 1x, 2x — also for the first time on an iPhone dual-camera system.

Moreover, you can take portraits without having to switch to Portrait mode, also a first.

So you can click your dog or cat in the frame and turn those photos into portraits later in the Photos app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You can also adjust the focus point after the photo has been taken.

When lighting is bright or uneven, new Smart HDR captures subjects and the background with more true-to-life renderings of skin tones, while ensuring photos have brighter highlights, richer midtones, and deeper shadows when viewed in the Photos app.

This advanced HDR rendering is also available to third-party apps, so images can look even better when shared online.

These improvements benefit the 48MP Main camera, Ultra Wide camera, and TrueDepth front camera.

On the performance side, A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance to iPhone 15, powering the Dynamic Island, computational photography capabilities, and more.

The 6-core CPU is faster than the previous generation and easily handles intensive tasks while delivering much better battery life.

The 5-core GPU has 50 per cent more memory bandwidth for smooth graphics when streaming videos and playing games.

iOS 17 makes your iPhone 15 even more personal and intuitive with major updates to communication apps — StandBy, a new way to experience iPhone when it is charging, easier sharing with AirDrop, and more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing.

The Phone app has received a big update that makes the calls that matter stand out even more.

You can now leave a video or audio message on FaceTime to capture exactly what you want to say when someone you call is not available.

AirDrop makes it easier than ever to share with friends, family, and colleagues.

NameDrop, a new AirDrop feature, will let users exchange contact information, including their Contact Poster, simply by bringing iPhone devices together.

Available in 6.1-inch display size, iPhone 15 is now available in pink, yellow, green, blue and black finishes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900.

Conclusion: Apart from the ‘Make in India’ feel, iPhone 15 a huge leap forward for iPhone with a gorgeous design featuring a durable, colour-infused back glass and new contoured edge, the Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto and USB‑C.

