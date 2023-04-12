Mahindra Group doyen Keshub Mahindra passes away at 99

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Legendary industrialist and ex-Chairman of Mahindra Group Keshub Mahindra passed away at his home here on Wednesday morning, an official said.

He was 99 and breathed his last peacefully.

Mahindra is survived by nephew and industrialist Anand Mahindra and other relatives.

