Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj to join the sets of Soori's 'Mandaadi'

Chennai, April 18 (IANS) The makers of director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's upcoming film, 'Mandaadi', featuring actor Soori in the lead, on Friday welcomed actress Mahima Nambiar, best known for her powerful performances in Tamil films like 'Asuraguru', 'Magamuni' and Sri Lankan cricketer Muthaiah Muralidharan's biopic, '800', and actor Sathyaraj onboard their film.

Taking to its social media timelines, R S Infotainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A warm welcome to the charming and talented @mahima_nambiar as she enters the world of #Mandaadi." The production house also welcomed actor Sathyaraj saying, "We are honoured to welcome #Sathyaraj sir to the world of #Mandaadi."

Earlier in the day, the makers, after announcing the title of the film, disclosed that actress Sachana and well-known Kannada actor Achuyuth Kumar had been roped in for the film.

The title poster of the film, which was released on Friday morning, had a ship on fire in the sea.

Actor Soori, who took to his X timeline to share the title poster of the film, wrote, " Mandaadi. When the sea carries secrets, the fire will tell us stories. First Look from Tomorrow."

Soori also went on to add in Tamil, "When the sea, which has no bounds, keeps endless secrets within itself, only the fire is able to tell its stories."

The film boasts of an exceptional technical unit. Actor and music director G V Prakash Kumar is to score its music and S R Kathir is to crank the camera. Editing for the film is to be by Pradeep E Ragav while Peter Hein will be in charge of choreographing the stunts in the film.

Soori will be playing the titular role of Mandaadi in the film, which will have sound design by Prathap and VFX by a team led by Harihara Suthan. Dances for the film are to be choreographed by Azar.

Ace director Vetrimaran will be the creative producer for this film, which is being produced by Elred Kumar of R S Infotainment.

