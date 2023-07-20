Mahila Congress, Youth Congress protest on Manipur women issue, demand CM Biren Singh's removal

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Mahila Congress and the Indian Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest over the incident of two women being paraded by a mob in Manipur and demanded resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Hundreds of Mahila Congress workers led by its acting president Netta D'Souza staged the protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

The activists of the Mahila Congress raised slogans against the government and demanded resignation of Biren Singh. Speaking to the media, D'Souza said that the chief minister has failed in controlling the law and order situation in the state and the women don't feel secure there.

She also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being equally responsible for violence in Manipur as he remained silent on the issue.

Even the members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also staged protest against the central government over the Manipur violence.

The IYC workers tried to march from its office to Parliament House. However, they were stopped by the Delhi Police and detained.

IYC National General Secretary and Delhi In-charge Coco Padhi said that the respect of women in Manipur has been eroded, but neither the Chief Minister has resigned nor the Modi government has taken responsibility, it is extremely shameful.

