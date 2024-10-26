Maheep Kapoor reveals whom she got camera-friendly genes from

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Reality star Maheep Kapoor, who is known for ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood’, has shared whom she got her camera-friendly genes from.

The recently released season of ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood’ saw the debut of Maheep Kapoor’s parents apart from the three fiery socialites. As a portion of the season was shot in Delhi, the audience got a glimpse of Maheep’s family and the touch of warmth that this new entry gave.

While Maheep was happy to have her parents share the screen with her, she was also a bit nervous as she was worried about her parents’ comfort on camera.

She said, “We are used to having our lives in the limelight as that’s the industry which we are a part of, but for my parents, I wasn’t sure if they would feel comfortable in front of the camera. However, as it turns out, they are naturals in that field. I guess that’s where I got those camera-friendly genes from”.

Maheep added that it made her feel quite vulnerable sharing that side of her life with the audience, but seeing the love and affection her parents have earned after the show started streaming, she is over the moon.

She added, “To see my parents getting messages from people that they loved them on screen just makes my heart full. While the Delhi vs Mumbai debate carries on, I would say Delhi does take the cake in this one department that I got the chance to make my parents have their screen debut there”.

‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan). The series debuted on November 27, 2020 on Netflix.

