‘Mahasangam’ episode of ‘Jubilee Talkies', ‘Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak’ will see unexpected alliance, drama

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The viewers of ‘Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak’ and ‘Jubilee Talkies-Shohrat.Shiddat.Mohabbat’ are in for a treat with a crossover event titled ‘Mahasangam’ episode.

This special one-hour episode promises high-octane drama and unexpected alliances.

Ayaan Grover, also known as AG (played by Abhishek Bajaj), along with his team and his new personal assistant, Shivangi Sawant (Khushi Dubey), will visit ‘Maheshwari House’ for a shoot. Rajeshwari (Sumukhi Pendse) graciously offers them a wing of the haveli for AG's film shoot.

During this crossover, Shivangi and Vedika (Sayli Salunke) will meet and bond over their experiences with difficult bosses and emotional challenges. Together, the duo help each other to overcome a big crisis that’s lurking around the corner.

Talking about the ‘Mahasangam’ episode, Abhishek Bajaj shared: “As a viewer, I’ve always enjoyed watching crossovers where your favourite characters from different shows come together to present a compelling new plot.”

“Sharing the screen with Abhishek Nigam and Sayli Salunke as Sagar and Vedika was an absolute delight. Together, the makers have crafted an intriguing plot with a lot of drama,” he added.

Sayli commented: “Working with the ‘Jubilee Talkies’ team, Abhishek and Khushi, has been an exhilarating experience. We’ve got some exciting twists and turns coming up for our viewers.”

“Vedika and Shivangi will form an unexpected alliance, helping each other overcome a crisis. The biggest revelation is yet to come though – Vedika’s past is about to be unveiled, and it's going to shake things up,” she added.

The ‘Mahasangam’ special episodes will air on July 16 and 17 on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.