Maharashtra Police and UNICEF unite to pioneer child-friendly policing framework

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, has launched a comprehensive training program for Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) in a bid to safeguard the rights and well-being of children.

The one-day in-person training session held here brought together key stakeholders to enhance child-centric policing practices across the state.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for children by strengthening the capacity of police personnel working within SJPUs. These units play a pivotal role in implementing the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as well as other critical legislations like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, said the UNICEF, Maharashtra in a release.

AN Roy, Former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, said: “Our culture has always promoted protection of children. In the modern era, this is the responsibility of the government as well as society. There are powerful legislation and strong acts. We need to take the help of these and bring awareness. You, as a police official, can contribute a lot and change the life of the child who is a victim or in conflict with the law. We can help them to reform, and the Special Juvenile Police Unit is a great initiative for it.”

Aswathi Dorje, Additional Director General of Police (Prevention of Crime against Women and Children), said, “Child-friendly policing is not just a responsibility; it is our moral obligation to ensure that every child feels safe, heard and protected when they come into contact with the law.”

Sanjay Singh, Chief Field Office, UNICEF Maharashtra, said: “Every child deserves a childhood free from fear and harm. Strengthening Special Juvenile Police Units is a critical step toward creating a protective environment where children’s rights are upheld, and their voices are valued. Child friendly is not about responding but preventing crime.”

A release of the programme said that despite progress, challenges remain in ensuring effective implementation of child-focused frameworks.

“Limited capacities, gaps in understanding juvenile justice principles, and insufficient knowledge of child protection systems have hindered optimal functioning. Recognising these gaps, this initiative seeks to address them through targeted training that equips officers with the skills and knowledge necessary to adopt child-friendly approaches,” it added.

It said that the training focused on deepening participants' understanding of child rights, protection mechanisms, and the philosophy of juvenile justice administration.

It also emphasised practical aspects of the JJ Act and POCSO Act, enabling officers to better handle cases involving Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL), Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP), and child victims. Interactive sessions included presentations, panel discussions, case studies, and role-playing exercises to foster experiential learning.

The event also marked the formal launch of the Child-Friendly Policing Initiative, highlighting the importance of convergence between law enforcement and child protection authorities.

By fostering collaboration among stakeholders, the initiative aims to create a robust support system for vulnerable children. This training is a significant step toward transforming policing practices in Maharashtra, ensuring that every child receives care, dignity, and justice.

