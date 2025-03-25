Maharashtra leads with highest GSDP, Sikkim tops in per capita income

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, every state is moving on the path of development and Maharashtra is currently leading with the largest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at Rs 36.46 lakh crore, the data showed on Monday.

At the same time, Sikkim has secured the top position in terms of per capita GSDP with Rs 6.25 lakh, reflecting the prosperous and inclusive development of the northeastern state, according to Infoindata on its X social media platform.

“As India traverses its development journey, here’s a snapshot of GSDP and per capita income (2022-23), highlighting the economic patterns across states,” it said.

“Maharashtra leads with a GSDP of Rs 36.46 lakh crore, while Sikkim tops GSDP per capita at Rs 6.25 lakh,” Infoindata added.

If we talk about other states, Uttar Pradesh has 22.84, Tamil Nadu 23.93, Gujarat 22.03, Karnataka 22.7, Madhya Pradesh 12.46, Bihar 7.46 and Delhi 10.15 lakh crore as Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

At the same time, southern states have performed well in per capita GSDP (in lakhs). Telangana has 3.46, Karnataka 3.37, Tamil Nadu 3.12, Kerala 2.87, Andhra Pradesh 2.46 (in lakh).

Whereas, the national capital Delhi has 4.84, Maharashtra 2.91, Gujarat 3.12, Arunachal Pradesh 2.27, Uttarakhand 2.64, Himachal Pradesh 2.58, Punjab 2.23 and Haryana 3.3 per capita GSDP (in lakh).

It is clear from these figures that different states are moving towards development with their own unique characteristics and economic strengths.

Through these figures, state-wise development trends can be assessed which are important for the overall national economy.

These figures, regarding India's economic growth, also indicate that all the states are playing their respective roles in the field of development and are contributing towards the prosperity of the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.