Maha: BJP veteran Mungantiwar expresses strong displeasure over Assembly proceedings

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar, who did not find a place in the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet, on Monday took a dig at the presiding officer of the state Assembly, saying that the members are here not just to get the daily allowance of Rs 2,000 but to take up a slew of issues of varied sections for their discussion and redressal.

He expressed serious concern over the manner in which the day’s agenda is taken up for completion after the presiding officer in the state Assembly announced that the motions for a half-hour discussion have been postponed.

Mungantiwar took an aggressive posture saying that if the chair is not taking up his motion for a half-hour discussion then it should be discussed in the chamber of the Assembly Speaker.

"Are we here to simply get an allowance of Rs 2,000? We are not coming here because we have nothing to eat at home," said Mungantiwar. The members of the treasury bench were stunned while the opposition supported him saying that he was right as no sufficient time was given for discussion on various motions.

"If you don't want to discuss the motion for half an hour discussion, say so clearly. You should not keep me sitting in the house for three hours and then say that there is no half-hour discussion on motion. Are you going to take half an hour discussion or not? False information should not come from that chair again," commented Mungantiwar.

"The Speaker should hold a meeting in his chamber after the budget session ends on March 26. Finally, we will present our motions and discuss them there,” he said.

He has been hogging the headlines for his repeated interventions while targeting the state government and the chair of the state Assembly.

Last week he claimed that the Vidhan Bhavan has turned Lakshavedhi Bhavan in the wake of the Speaker’s decision to take up over 30 plus calling attention motions for discussion daily.

Mungantiwar claimed due to this the members did not get enough time to discuss bills and other business.

After Mungantiwar’s dig, the presiding office assured him that a meeting would be held at the Speaker’s chamber.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu also strongly criticised for taking up the bills for passage without giving enough time for the opposition to discuss them.

