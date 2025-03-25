I don't fear this mob and I will not be hiding under my bed: Kunal Kamra

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Under attack from the ruling MahaYuti alliance for referring Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as traitor, the stand up comedian Kunal Kama on Monday reiterated that he would not apologise for his comment saying that “I don’t fear this mob and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down".

In his post X, Kamra said in his statement: “I will not apologise.What I said is exactly what Mr Ajit Pawar (first DCM) said about Mr Eknath Shinde (second DCM). To the political elders threatening to teach me lesson, Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only be used routinely fawn over the powerful and rich even though today’s media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system.”

He further said,”However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat without prior notice and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that’s in need of speedy demolition.”

“To the mob that decided that Habitat should not stand. An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you did not like the butter chicken you were served,” he said.

He further stated,” To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessant,Imam sure you have realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate. To the media faithfully reporting this circus, remember that press freedom in India ranks at 159.”

