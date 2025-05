Maharashtra govt transfers 27 IPS officers

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra government, on Friday, in a bureaucratic reshuffle transferred 27 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state.

Prasad Akkanvaru, who is the principal of the police training centre at Marol, has been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police of Maharashtra State Security Corporation; Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Deshmukh, as Pune Additional Police Commissioner; A. Gavkar, who is the Deputy Police Commissioner (Prohibition) as DIG state CID (administration); G. Shridhar, who is the DIG of State CID has DIG, police communication in department of information technology and transport; and Mokshada Patil, who is Commander in State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has been appointed as SRPF DIG.

The state government has transferred Rakesh Kalasagar, Commander in SRPF as Railways Commissioner; Priyanka Narnavare, Commander in SRPF as Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) in Mumbai; Arvind Salve, Superintendent of Police of highway security as Joint Director of Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik; Suresh Mengde, Superintendent of Police and Chief Security Officer, CIDCO in the same post after his promotion as DIG; and Dhananjay Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police of Ratnagiri as Additional Police Commissioner in special branch, Mumbai.

The government has transferred Vijay Magar, principal of police training centre at Latur as SRPF DIG in Pune; Rajesh Bansode, Superintendent of Police in wireless department, Pune, as Additional Police Commissioner, Pune city; Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police in Nashik rural as Additional Police Commissioner Central Regional Division, Mumbai; and Rajendra Dabhade, Superintendent of Police, civil rights protection at Thane as Additional Police Commissioner, Nagpur.

The government has transferred S.T. Rathod, Additional Police Commissioner (South) in Nagpur as DIG anti-narcotics task force, P.P. Shevale, Additional Police Commissioner (North) in Nagpur as DIG in anti-terrorist force, Mumbai; A.H. Chavaria, Additional Police Commissioner (Administration) in Pune city as Police Commissioner in Amravati and Vinita Sahu, Additional Police Commissioner (protection and security) in Mumbai as Additional Police Commissioner of Armed Police Force, Mumbai.

The government has transferred Anil Paraskar, additional police commissioner, central regional division, Mumbai, as additional police commissioner protection and security, Mumbai; Shailesh Balkawde, additional police commissioner (crime), Pune city, as additional police commissioner (crime), Mumbai; M. Ramkumar, additional police commissioner (traffic), Mumbai, as director of Maharashtra state intelligence institute, Pune; Shashikumar Meena, additional police commissioner (crime), Mumbai, as additional police commissioner, Nagpur city; and Aarti Singh, who was on waiting for her posting, as the joint police commissioner (Intelligence), Mumbai.

The government has shifted Pravin Patil, additional police commissioner (south west division), Pune city, as additional police commissioner, Nagpur city; Sanjay Patil, additional police commissioner (crime), Nagpur city, as additional police commissioner, Pune city; Vasant Pardeshi, additional police commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad, as additional police commissioner, Nagpur city; and S.D. Awhad, DIG, state CID, Pune, as additional police commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.